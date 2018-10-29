TPD seeks help to identify robbery suspect

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo police are reaching out to the public for help identifying a robbery suspect.
This video shows the male suspect who allegedly robbed a 57-year-old woman shortly after the video was taken.
He is accused of stealing her car and credit cards.
The car was recovered, but TPD still needs to identify the suspect.
If you can provide any information about the suspect’s identity or location, you are asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.
