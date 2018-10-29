Toledo mayor, police chief support Issue 10

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo’s mayor and police chief are getting behind an effort to build a new jail in Lucas County.
The $185 million proposal is Issue 10 on next week’s ballot.
“We need a new jail in Lucas County,” said Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz at a news conference on Monday.
He’s urging voters to support Issue 10 next Tuesday.
Kapszukiewicz even went as far to say it could actually save taxpayers money long term.
The project calls for a new jail and behavioral health assessment center.
The mayor said that about half the jail’s population is people who need treatment, not a lock up.
“Instead of, in a very costly fashion, populating the jail with people, who frankly need a different type of help, the community will be saving money long term,” said Kapszukiewicz.
Toledo Police Chief George Kral agreed, saying he’d like to have the jail downtown, but it’s not possible and the new location, eight minutes from downtown, will address needs the current jail can’t.
“It was inefficient the days the doors opened. It’s inefficient, space wise. It’s dangerous for the inmates. It’s dangerous for the CO’s (corrections officers),” said Chief Kral.
People opposed to Issue 10 say keeping the jail downtown would be the most efficient, doubting money will be saved at the new site due to the need for transportation to the courthouse and additional manpower.
The mayor is confident in the proposal.
“The folks who have studied this for several years have asked the questions that citizens are asking. I believe they considered them,” he said.
