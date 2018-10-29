Press conference on poor lighting set after student was hit, killed crossing the road

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo city councilman Larry Sykes announced a press conference Monday to address the recent death of a Rogers High School student who was hit and killed last week.
The press conference will be held on Hill Avenue in front of the Legacy Apartments and Torrington Street, where 16-year-old Romear Cavitt was killed trying to cross the road to go to the bus stop to get to school.
The crash is being blamed on poor lighting in the area.
There will also be a follow-up meeting with city officials and members of the Toledo School Board on Wednesday at Reynolds Corners Branch Library.
There, officials will address Rogers and Winterfield students who may be at risk of harm by walking to school with poor lighting playing a factor.
