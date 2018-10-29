Officials: ProMedica, Aetna remain in contract negotiations

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Aetna and ProMedica have not been able to reach an agreement in commercial and Medicare Advantage contracts for care provided to Aetna members, but negotiations are ongoing, spokespeople from both companies said Monday.
Both companies said they remain in active contract renewal negotiations.
“Both parties are working together to reach a fair and reasonable agreement for our members,” said Shelly Bendit, Aetna senior communications consultant.
The contracts are tied to care Aetna members receive from ProMedica Physician Group.
“ProMedica and Aetna have been unable to reach an agreement on the terms of the 2019 commercial and Medicare Advantage contracts related to care provided to Aetna members by ProMedica Physician Group providers," said ProMedica spokesperson Tausha Moore.
"ProMedica understands the potential impact on our patients who currently have Aetna insurance and remains committed to ongoing negotiations with Aetna to reach a mutually acceptable resolution as quickly as possible.”
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.