Multi-faith service to honor synagogue shooting victims

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The MultiFaith Council of Northwest Ohio is honoring the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting at its service Monday evening.
The Universal Worship Service will have sacred readings and music from Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jewish, Christian and Baha’i faiths.
Advertising for the event says in part, “With deep sorrow and anger, we stand in solidarity with the victims of the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. We have sorrow for the victims and their families. We have sorrow and anger for our country where this violence is happening so frequently.”
The release goes on to say, “When one of our faiths is attacked, all of us are attacked We cannot remain silent. We must express that these hate crimes are not what we want our country to foment and represent.”
The press release is signed by Judy Trautman, Chair of the MultiFaith Council of Northwest Ohio.
The service begins at 6 p.m. at the Payne Memorial AME Church in Holland.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.