Man charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Monroe County

MONROE (WTOL) - A 54-year-old Monroe man is in custody after being charged with attempted murder following a shooting incident Sunday.
Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone said the shooting occurred in the 9400 block of Summerfield Road in Bedford Township.
Monroe County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to an address in the 4300 block of Consear Road just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday in regard to a victim of a shooting showing up there asking for medical assistance.
The victim and the resident of the Consear Road address were acquaintances. The resident of the home called 911.
It was determined that the shooting occurred at a residence located in the 9400 block of Summerfield Road. It was also believed that the 54-year-old male suspect was still at the home.
Members of the Monroe County Special Response Team, along with Monroe County Sheriff detectives, executed a search warrant at the Summerfield Road address. During the search of the home, the 54-year-old male suspect was taken into custody. His identity is being withheld pending formal arraignment in 1st District Court.
The firearm believed to be used in the commission of the crime was recovered by detectives, as was other related evidence.
The suspect was subsequently lodged at the Monroe County Jail on attempted murder charges.
The victim of the shooting was transported to Toledo Hospital by Monroe Community Ambulance and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with any other information related to this complaint is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.
