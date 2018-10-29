Long term teacher from Vanlue celebrates turning 100 years old

HANCOCK COUNTY (WTOL) - A Hancock County community is celebrating one of their beloved high school teachers.
Lorine Oman has been coming to her favorite restaurant in Vanlue, the Wildcat Cafe, for lunch and dinner for multiple decades, even through ownership changes.
And on Monday with friends, the long-term Vanlue high school teacher celebrated her 100th birthday at of course the Wildcat Cafe.
Lorine taught Latin, English, and Chemistry for 34 years, 30 of those was here in Vanlue.
“I liked high school students especially. I didn’t care much for elementary, but I liked high school,” she said.
Over the weekend and into Monday, many people from the community came out to help Lorine celebrate her 100th birthday.
Over the years, she has impacted countless lives in this small community.
“I had never had to make a birthday cake, graduation cake or anything. She always did it,” said Lorine’s neighbor of 40 years, Deb Shuck
Jeremy Kloepfer and his wife Amy, owners of Wildcat Cafe, wanted to make sure Lorine had a proper birthday cake on her birthday.
“That’s Mrs. Oman. She can have anything she wants, anytime she wants. She means a lot to this community, and for her turning 100 today, we’re very thankful, and we’re glad she chose our place to come over and have birthday cake,” said Jeremy.
The soft spoken teacher said she had a great family life and never really practiced a special diet to reach 100.
But she did say there needs to be a bit of bullheadedness to make it a full century.
“I think you would call it stubbornness.” said Lorine
