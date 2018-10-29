Good Samaritan stops would-be suicide on Glass City Skyway

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo Police are commending a Perrysburg man who stopped a would-be suicide on the Veterans Glass City Skyway bridge on Friday afternoon.
Police say around 1:30 p.m., Perrysburg resident Sam Misiura was driving over the I-280 Veterans’ Glass City Skyway bridge when he spotted a young man on the outside ledge.
Fearing for the young man’s safety, Misiura stopped his car and approached the man. The young man was visibly upset and apparently contemplating suicide.
Misiura tried talking the young man off the ledge, but he refused.
Realizing the young man was going to jump before police arrived, Misiura, without regard for his own safety, grabbed him and pulled him off the ledge, police say.
Officers arrived and transported the young man to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment and, thanks to Mr. Misiura, has another chance.
“Excellent job, Mr. Misiura! #toledoproud #toledopolice #communitypartnerships,” TPD wrote on the department Facebook page.
