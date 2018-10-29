First Alert Forecast: Cloudy skies today, rain chances return later in week

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Mostly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures near 40 degrees through daybreak. It will be partly to mostly cloudy into the afternoon and early evening with highs today into the lower 50s.
Partly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs near 60 degrees. Rain chances will return late Tuesday and into Wednesday.
At this time, rain chances still look possible for Trick-Or-Treat on Wednesday evening. Showers likely into Thursday with highs back into the low 50s.
Highs will be in the low and middle 50s into the first weekend of November ahead.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.