Cleveland sports fans have the best reactions to the Browns’ decision to fire Hue Jackson

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - When it rains, it pours for fans of Cleveland sports.
On Sunday, the Cavaliers fired head coach Ty Lue, who managed the Cavs to the 2016 NBA championship.
Monday morning, news broke about an injury to Kevin Love, which will reportedly keep him sidelined for a month or more.
Now, the Browns have fired head coach Hue Jackson, ending his Cleveland career with a 3-36-1 record.
Most Browns fans are not caught off guard by the firing, but are more surprised that it took so long. Reactions poured in on social media.
The Browns are expected to release more information on the team’s future on Monday afternoon.
