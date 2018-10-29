Cleveland sports fans have the best reactions to the Browns’ decision to fire Hue Jackson

When it rains, it pours for fans of Cleveland sports.

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson watches during warm-ups before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane)
On Sunday, the Cavaliers fired head coach Ty Lue, who managed the Cavs to the 2016 NBA championship.

Monday morning, news broke about an injury to Kevin Love, which will reportedly keep him sidelined for a month or more.

Now, the Browns have fired head coach Hue Jackson, ending his Cleveland career with a 3-36-1 record.

Most Browns fans are not caught off guard by the firing, but are more surprised that it took so long. Reactions poured in on social media.

3-36-1 I'm shocked he is gone .....LOL

Posted by Bob Barrett on Monday, October 29, 2018

Dropping Carolee for week in Indy, think I see Hue Jackson leaving town

Posted by Peter Papouras on Sunday, October 28, 2018

The Browns are expected to release more information on the team’s future on Monday afternoon.

