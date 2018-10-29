Cleveland Browns reportedly fire offensive coordinator Todd Haley after letting go of Hue Jackson

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A little more than an hour after news broke that the Cleveland Browns fired head coach Hue Jackson, the team has also reportedly moved on from offensive coordinator Todd Haley.
Many sports analysts presumed that Haley, who is in his first year with the Browns, was the likely candidate to take over for Jackson.
Now, the Browns are without a head coach and offensive coordinator. The team was scheduled to address the media on Monday afternoon.
The season will go on as the Browns host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Cleveland.
