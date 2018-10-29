Cleveland Browns fire head coach Hue Jackson, per reports

Cleveland Browns fire head coach Hue Jackson, per reports
Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson meets with reporters after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. The Steelers won 33-18. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Don Wright)
By Randy Buffington | October 29, 2018 at 10:57 AM EST - Updated October 29 at 11:19 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The day has finally come, after three wins in the past three seasons, Hue Jackson has been fired as the Cleveland Browns head coach. Jackson was the team’s fifth head coach since 2010.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the team decided to cut ties with the coach after a lackluster start to the season.

The Browns are currently 2-5-1 and had been struggling with Jackson at the helm.

The 53-year-old had one season of head coaching experience before coming to Cleveland.

His best record to date was back in 2011 when he led the Raiders to an 8-8 record.

Even though he is off the team, he is not off the payroll.

A horrific stat from the archives

The Brownies fell to the Steelers this past Sunday 33-18 and will have another challenge against the Kansas City Chiefs on November 4.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.