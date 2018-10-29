Cleveland Browns fire head coach Hue Jackson, per reports

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The day has finally come, after three wins in the past three seasons, Hue Jackson has been fired as the Cleveland Browns head coach. Jackson was the team’s fifth head coach since 2010.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the team decided to cut ties with the coach after a lackluster start to the season.
The Browns are currently 2-5-1 and had been struggling with Jackson at the helm.
The 53-year-old had one season of head coaching experience before coming to Cleveland.
His best record to date was back in 2011 when he led the Raiders to an 8-8 record.
Even though he is off the team, he is not off the payroll.
A horrific stat from the archives
The Brownies fell to the Steelers this past Sunday 33-18 and will have another challenge against the Kansas City Chiefs on November 4.
