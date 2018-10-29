Brazil elects far-right president, worrying rights groups

A supporter of Jair Bolsonaro cries tears of joy after he was declared the winner of the election runoff, during a celebration in front of his residence in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 . Bolsonaro, a brash far-right congressman who has waxed nostalgic for Brazil's old military dictatorship, won the presidency of Latin America's largest nation Sunday as voters looked past warnings that the former army captain would erode democracy and embraced a chance for radical change after years of turmoil. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) (AP)