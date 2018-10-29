BGSU is protecting your drinking water

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Bowling Green State University announced they are making strides to protect drinking water.
BGSU will be home to the Lake Erie Center of Fresh Waters and Human Health. The center will conduct national research into understanding and preventing toxic algal blooms.
The new center will be located at the Life Sciences building on the BGSU campus and be a collaborative effort among 9 other universities.
“So this project will be able to take all those projects and help center them,” said Timothy Davis, an Associate Professor of Biology at BGSU.
BGSU students will be able to access researchers from other universities to help advance their work. Additionally, researchers from both BGSU and the University of Toledo will benefit from the work the new center is able to accomplish.
Researchers in the Northwest Ohio area have been trying to combat harmful algal blooms for close to 20 years.
“It’s an incredible issue here in Northwest Ohio because it has cost us billions of dollars a year and lost businesses,” said Thomas Bridgeman from the University of Toledo’s Lake Erie Center.
Bowling Green’s new center is thanks to a $5.2 million grant. It will be the only one that focuses solely on fresh water which directly connects to Northwest Ohio.
“We are committed to acting in the public interest to create public good,” said BGSU President Dr. Rodney Rogers.
The BGSU Lake Erie Center of Fresh Waters and Human Health has already started moving forward with various projects.
