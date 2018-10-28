Toledo’s Jewish community in mourning after synagogue shooting

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Tree of Life Synagogue shooting is sending shock waves through Toledo’s Jewish community.
Thoughts and prayers are going out to their suffering brothers and sisters in Pittsburgh.
“I was horrified as I’m sure every American was. Why? Why would someone do such a thing,” said Rabbi Yossi Shemtov of the Chabad House, a Jewish community center in Sylvania Township.
He will be meeting with the FBI and police to beef up security there.
Rabbi Shemtov wants people to feel safe when they come for family activities.
He has a message for anyone who may consider committing an anti-semitic attack.
“And we reach out to these crazy people and tell them why not embrace morality, kindness, gentleness. Wouldn’t it be so much nice for you too?” said Rabbi Shemtov.
And a man who says he’s also grateful we live in a country where we have law enforcement to protect all Jewish people from those ‘crazy people.’
