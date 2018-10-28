Toledo Witches' Ball honors ancestors in new year celebration

TOLEDO (WTOL) - From woodcraft to witchcraft, The Witches' Ball was held on Saturday night in Toledo.
But contrary to what you may think, it has nothing to do with Halloween.
This was the witches' new year celebration, honoring their ancestors by forming what they say are circles of positive energies.
There was also food, drinks, dancing, raffles and vendors.
Witches said they’re not about casting spells on other people.
“We believe in healing with herbs, stones. We do a lot of meditation type of things,” said proclaimed witch, Lord Shadow.
Lord Shadow says there are between 70 and 80 witches in the Toledo area.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.