Soggy Sunday brings high winds

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Steady rain moves in just before noon and sticks around through evening. Some areas could see 1/4 to 1/2 inch of rain.
Today’s high, 50 with gusty afternoon winds up to 20 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and 38 degrees.
Monday is expected to be the only dry day of the week. It will be partly cloudy with a high of 51 degrees.
Halloween on Wednesday looks wet with the high in the mid 50s. Showers are possible throughout the day and evening.
DON’T FORGET : It’s almost time to change your clocks! Clocks fall back Sunday, November 4 at 2 a.m.
