Scores detained in Russian protests against extremist case

Police officers speak with a protester holding a poster reading 'Kremlin, release the hostages!', during a rally in support of the defendants involved in the Novoye Velichye (New Greatness) case in St.Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. New Greatness members, including two teenage girls, were arrested in March 2018 on charges of creating an extremist group having planned to seize power in Russia by coup and who, according to their lawyers, were entrapped by an undercover agent. If found guilty, the New Greatness case defendants may face from six to ten years in prison. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) (AP)