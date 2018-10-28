Report says Cleveland Cavaliers have fired head coach Tyronn Lue

CLEVELAND (WTOL) - According to NBA writer Shams Charania, the Cleveland Cavaliers have fired head coach Tyronn Lue.
The news came on Sunday morning.
According to Charania, the Cavaliers roster has already been notified of the decision.
ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Twitter that Ty Lue was just informed.
He also states that the Cavaliers are possibly planning to promote Larry Drew to interim coach.
The Cavaliers have gone 0-6 so far this season.
This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.
