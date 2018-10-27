Police respond as video of woman’s harassing rant sparks outrage on social media

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police have responded after video of a woman harassing residents at a Charlotte apartment complex has garnered attention on social media.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at an apartment complex in the 8800 block of Fairview Road on Oct. 19.
Officers responded to the incident and gathered information from the victims.
Police say a woman that lives at the complex told officers that the suspect threatened her with bodily injury, and she believed the threat could be carried out.
CMPD said they got numerous requests during the weekend for information related to the video that went viral on social media.
In the video, you can hear the woman yell, “I am white and hot. So what are you doing here?”
The woman, Susan Westwood, continues to harass the two victims threatening to call the police and at one point suggests she has a gun.
“Do I need to bring my concealed weapons too? This is North Carolina by the way," Westwood says in the video.
The two women, who have hired a lawyer and plan to seek legal action, are heard in the video asking the woman to, “Please leave us alone and go home."
WBTV spoke with the women in the video and confirmed that they live in the apartment complex.
In the video, Westwood asks the women a number of times, “What is going on in this parking lot?” She continues by saying she makes, “$125,000 a year." She continues, "I will still make $125,000 Monday morning.”
Westwood is also heard shouting profanities at the two victims while they film the encounter.
At one point, one of the women says, “Do I need to call the police? Because I feel threatened. Why are you in our space?"
WARNING: The video includes profanity and harassing behavior.
Since Oct. 19, four criminal summons’ have been issued for the woman for two counts of communicating threats and two counts of simple assault.
On the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website, there are four criminal summons that have been issued for Susan Westwood for two counts of communicating threats and two counts of simple assault.
Spectrum, Westwood’s former employer, provided a statement saying that her employment with the company has been terminated, effective immediately.
No further information was released on this incident.
