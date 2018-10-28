Oct 28: Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s that time of year! Yes, Halloween, but more importantly, the the mid-term elections.
In Ohio, we elect a new governor and U.S. senator. But locally, one of the tastiest races out there is for a seat on the Lucas County Commission.
Like the vast majority of Ohio counties, Lucas has three county commissioners.
One of them, democrat Carol Contrada has opted not to run, so we have an open seat and two very qualified candidates.
Sandy Spang is an at-large member of Toledo City Council. First elected with an impressive showing in 2013, she backed that with a re-election in 2017 that saw her finish first in both the primary and general at-large elections.
She runs as an independent. Spang earned a bachelor’s degree at Bowling Green State University.
She and her husband own and operate a portfolio of residential and commercial properties. Spang also opened a popular coffee shop in the south end called Plate 21 and has since opened Plate One downtown.
Gary Byers is the former longtime judge of Maumee Municipal Court. He was first elected there in 1993.
Prior to that, he served as an Assistant Ohio Attorney General, running Attorney General Lee Fisher’s Northwest Ohio office.
Earlier, Byers had served as Director of the Lucas County Board of Elections from 1989-1992 and that was preceded by a stint as an assistant Lucas County prosecutor from 1982-1989.
He is a graduate of Hiram College and the University of Toledo College of Law.
Like Spang, he is married and both have three grown children.
Watch as both candidates talk with Jerry about issues on the November ballot, including the Lucas County jail.
