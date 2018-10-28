Monday dry ahead of rainy week

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Coming off a soggy weekend our chances for rain will pop back into the forecast every few days this week.
Monday looks dry with partly sunny skies, a rare bright afternoon with some sunshine will be possible.
Tuesday will be the warmest day since the beginning of this month with highs reaching well into the 60’s and a nice gusty southern wind. Showers will likely develop overnight Tuesday into Halloween with a gray, overcast and rainy start to the day.
By trick-or-treat time the majority or all rain will have exited our area Wednesday evening.
It doesn’t stop there with widespread rain likely returning for Thursday.
A break Friday before a few more showers are back in the picture for the weekend.
