Moment of silence held before Browns vs. Steelers game to remember synagogue shooting victims

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A moment of silence was held before the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to remember the synagogue shooting victims.
Investigators said 11 people were shot and killed during the incident on Saturday.
The Browns released this statement on social media before the game:
Our thoughts are with the friends and families of those impacted and the entire Pittsburgh community.
The President of the Steelers Art Rooney II also released a statement about Saturday’s incident:
