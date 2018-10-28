Man injured after crashing car into utility pole, Waite H.S. stadium

TOLEDO (WTOL) - One man has been sent to the hospital after his car struck a light pole and then hit the concrete wall of the Waite High School football stadium early Sunday morning.
At 12:14 a.m., Jacob Keatley, 27, of Toledo, was travelling east on Sixth Street. Keatley made a left turn on East Broadway when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road, striking the utility pole and then the stadium.
Keatley was trapped inside of his vehicle and had to extricated by mechanical means.
He was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash and suffered serious injuries. Keatley was transported by EMS to St. V’s Hospital.
Impairment by alcohol and/or drugs is believed to be a factor.
This crash remains under investigation.
