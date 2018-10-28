Investigators release names of victims shot and killed in a Pittsburgh synagogue

Investigators release names of victims shot and killed in a Pittsburgh synagogue
Police close the streets near a synagogue where a gunman opened fire in Pittsburgh. There are casualties, but it's not clear the number of injured or dead.
October 28, 2018 at 7:32 AM EST - Updated October 28 at 9:38 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Officials released the names of the victims from the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting incident.

Investigators said 11 people were killed during a baby naming ceremony in a synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Authorities said four police officers were also injured during the shooting.

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting update, FBI gives latest update on the incident. https://bit.ly/2yC9QAr

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Sunday, October 28, 2018

Police said the suspect is 46-year-old Robert Bowers.

The Pittsburgh man is facing 29 charges.

The FBI said crews will be looking into the suspect’s property, car and social media accounts.

It could take a week for officials to process the crime scene.

Officials and organizations from across Ohio are expressing their sympathy for the victims of the shooting.

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland also released a statement asking:

“Everyone in Northeast Ohio to join together with me in prayer for the victims of this shooting and for their families, for all the public safety responders and for the Pittsburgh area communities stunned so deeply by this unthinkable incident.”

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.