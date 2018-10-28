Car overturns on I-280 on Sunday afternoon

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The driver of a car that overturned on I-280 on Sunday afternoon escaped the accident unharmed.
Police say the crash happened around 4 p.m. on I-280 South in Oregon, just past the Navarre Ave exit.
TPD officers at the scene say the driver bounced off the cement barrier in the middle of the expressway, swerved across two lanes and landed in the brush on the right side of the highway.
No other vehicles were involved.
Southbound traffic had to be halted momentarily to make room for a tow truck.
