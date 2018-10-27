WTOL’s Tim Miller wins Touchstone Award

TOLEDO (WTOL) - WTOL’s Tim Miller was honored Thursday night with a Touchstone Award from the Press Club of Toledo.
Miller, who co-anchors WTOL's weekday morning shows, was recognized for his coverage of the 2017 Charlottesville Unite the Right rally and its aftermath. After the white supremacist rally, Heather Heyer was killed when a man later identified as James Alex Fields Jr. drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters. Fields, who lived in Maumee, was charged with multiple federal hate crimes, among other charges.
"It was a great night at the Touchstone Awards! Thank you so much Press Club of Toledo for the nomination and the award tonight (for my Charlottesville coverage last year) and it was wonderful to have my friend Chrys Peterson WTOL calling my name! It was also great hearing from keynote speaker Phil Mattingly of CNN and how he rose through the journalism ranks," Miller posted.
The Touchstone Awards recognize excellence in print, broadcast, and student categories, as well as honoring notables for community service.
