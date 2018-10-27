Swanton football player organizes community-wide ‘Pink Out’ to raise money for breast cancer research

SWANTON (WTOL) - Big Board Friday means plenty of high school football across northwest Ohio.
But over at Swanton High School was a scene that transcended the sport.
A Swanton player organized a community-wide 'pink-out' to spread awareness for breast cancer.
Xavier Williams is listed at 5′11″ and 190 pounds. On the field he’s a force to be reckoned with, but off the field, he’s a man with a passion for a cause very near and dear to his heart.
"My mom was diagnosed when I was about 4 years old," he said. "I remember times going to the hospital to celebrate birthdays or some holidays in there."
As a months-long leadership project, Williams organized the community-wide pink-out at Swanton’s game against Archbold Friday, selling merchandise and apparel to benefit local breast cancer charities like the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
"What Xavier is doing is being a perfect role model in the fight against breast cancer," said Gretchen Awad with the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Northwest Ohio. "Without communities like Swanton rallying around this important month and doing it for loved ones, we wouldn't be able to do the good work we do."
Williams said the fundraising goal of $1000 has already been more than doubled. It's a cause near and dear to so many of us, including Xavier. His mother, Maronda, was diagnosed when he was 4 years old. 13 years later Maronda is cancer-free, but Xavier is fighting for those who aren't so fortunate.
"With that affecting the school and some of the teammates, I thought this was a perfect idea," Xavier said.
"It shows strength to me," Maronda Williams said. "Passion and leadership."
"It speaks a lot for what this community is all about," said Swanton Local Schools superintendent Chris Lake. "We've had things like this in the past. The community always rallies around the people who need help."
Swanton and Archbold are strong rivals on the field, but on a rainy Friday in a sea of pink, both squads came together for a greater good with a passionate student-athlete leading the charge.
