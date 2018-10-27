Soros, the far right's boogeyman, is again a target

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 12, 2017 file photo, activists from the Egyutt (Together) party tear down an advertisement from the Hungarian government against George Soros in Budapest, on the day it said it would soon end its disputed ad campaign against the Hungarian-American billionaire. The billboards, posters and TV ads have been criticized by Hungarian Jewish leaders and others for their anti-Semitic overtones. (AP Photo/Pablo Gorondi) (AP)