First Alert Forecast: Rainy all day today, Sunday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Rainy and cold weekend. Expect moderate to light rain today. Temps flatten out in the high 40s.
Rain continues into the evening with a quick break before dawn, the low around 40.
More all-day rain on Sunday but a few degrees warmer, the high around 52.
Week ahead: Off and on showers are possible most of the week. Monday looks to be the dry day with the high in the mid 50s. Halloween will be in the mid 50s with showers likely for the trickor-treaters.
