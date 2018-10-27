Police surround house in south Toledo after shooting

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo Police are investigating what they are calling a “rolling gun battle” in south Toledo on Saturday evening.
According to police, two people were shot near the intersection of Western and Wasaon around 6:30 p.m.
After the shooting a SWAT team was called to a house on South and Broadway for a standoff situation.
A separate shooting in a carryout parking lot on Nebraska and Hawley is unrelated.
