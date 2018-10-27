Police confirm multiple casualties, injuries in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting; suspect in custody

PITTSBURGH (RNN) - One suspect is in custody after police responded to an active shooter situation near Squirrel Hill near Shady and Wilkins avenues in Pittsburgh.
CNN affiliate KDKA said a white male is in custody.
The incident occurred near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the historic Jewish neighborhood of Squirrel Hill. The synagogue was in service, police said.
Police said three officers have been shot but would not confirm the number of casualties.
Police are urging people to lock their doors and stay in their homes.
Shabbat morning services were scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the synagogue’s website.
Witnesses tell the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the gunfire sounded like an automatic weapon.
Jeff Finkelstein, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said he guessed there would be at least 50 people at the church on a Saturday morning.
“My heart goes out to all these families,” he said. “This should not be happening period.”
Pittsburgh Public Safety reported the incident around 10:20 a.m.
It is unclear at this time if a shooter or shooters have been found.
Carnegie Mellon University was reportedly on lockdown, with students receiving texts telling them to stay inside.
