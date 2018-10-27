DeWine for governor campaign comes to northwest Ohio

HOLLAND (WTOL) - The ‘Protecting Ohio’s Future’ bus tour rolled into the Lucas County Republican Party Headquarters on Friday night headlined by gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine.
The get out the vote rally comes eleven days before the November 6th election.
Nobody in the room is willing yet to claim victory in any race.
“We can make Ohio the number one state in the country if we elect Republicans up and down the ticket. Will you help me do that,” said Ohio Republican Party Chairwoman Jane Timken.
Even Mr. DeWine expects a nail biter against Democratic opponent Richard Cordray.
He says the race will be too close to call once the polls close and will continue to hammer home his vision for creating jobs, fixing Ohio’s education system and curbing the state’s opioid crisis.
“My goal for Ohio is for people to say about Ohio ‘That’s the place to go for opportunity,” said DeWine.
Mr. DeWine never mentioned anything in his speech about his position on health care but a handful of protesters outside GOP headquarters did.
They criticize him for suing to eliminate the Affordable Car Act and drop protection for nearly five million Ohioans battling pre-existing conditions.
“To me this is really an important thing and you don’t want to take steps backwards. We want to take steps forward having health care be a human right in our country,” said Dr. Jonathan Ross.
WTOL tried to get an interview with Mr. DeWine about this but were told he was unavailable.
The bus tour is visiting eight Ohio cities in two days.
The next stop is Dayton.
