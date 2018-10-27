BGSU hockey defeats No. 4 Ohio State

BOWLING GREEN (WTOL) - The Bowling Green State University hockey team gets to enjoy a historic victory after defeating Ohio State on Friday.
The No. 15 ranked Falcons routed the No. 4 ranked Buckeyes 8-2 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.
The Falcons weren’t scared to make scoring plays, taking 28 shots on goal and landing 8 of them.
BGSU sophomore Matt Johnson turned the first hat trick of his career, scoring three power play goals.
Senior captain Stephen Baylis also scored a five-on-three shorthanded goal, just the second to do so in school history.
The win marks BGSU hockey’s first win against a top-10 ranked team since 2012.
The second game of the 2-game series starts at 7:07 p.m. at the Slater Family Ice Arena in Bowling Green on Saturday.
