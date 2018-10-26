When will resurfacing end in Downtown Toledo

DOWNTOWN TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Drivers are starting to see road resurfacing projects wrap up throughout the area, but some, like those in Downtown Toledo seem to be stagnant, with roads that are nearly complete, just awaiting the final touches.
The city has provided some insight as to when those pesky orange barrels will finally go away.
In order to lay asphalt, weather conditions are supposed to be dry and over 50 degrees. With temperatures quickly dropping, the work has to be done sooner rather than later.
For the Erie Street Resurfacing Project, contract items remain so sporadic, traffic restrictions will be ongoing over the next several weeks.
Toledo Edison is restricting traffic on Erie Street to replace a damaged underground vault at the Jefferson intersection now through Wednesday, November 7.
During this time, two lanes of Erie Street will be closed. AT&T will also be out adjusting manholes over the next several weeks requiring intermittent single lane traffic restrictions.
Where Monroe meets Summit, it is a similar story.
Putting on the finishing touches and leveling off the manholes means a few more weeks of construction. Last but not least, the Summit Resurfacing Project.
Final asphalt needs to be installed but is weather dependent and will be completed by contractor as soon as possible. Once that is done, they can take care of the city owned manholes, and work on getting the road striped.
Finally, Toledo Edison, AT&T will come in to take care of the rest of those bumpy manholes.
So if everything doesn’t drastically change with our weather, in about three weeks, all the road paving projects should be completed.
