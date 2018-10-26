Troopers seize 13 lbs. of pot, 22 THC oil vials worth $32,355

FINDLAY (WTOL) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers have made a second drug bust in two days in Hancock County
On Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stopped a 2010 Lincoln Continental with Michigan registration for a license plate light violation on Interstate 75.
Troopers detected an odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle.
A probable cause search revealed a scale, 13 pounds of marijuana and 22 vials of THC oil worth $32,355.
The driver, Sidney Starr Harris, 76, of Pontiac, Mich., and passenger, James Gregory Evans, Jr., 48, of Detroit, were charged with possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony. Both were incarcerated in the Hancock County Justice Center.
This comes on the heels of Thursday’s traffic stop and drug bust, in which 392 grams of heroin valued at $69,776 were seized and two West Virginia women were charged.
