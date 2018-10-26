TPS developing medical magnet school

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo public schools leaders want to create a pre-med high school of Toledo.
A program like this would help fill the rising demand for qualified medical professionals in the city.
"When you think about that, that aging of America, as people age they need more healthcare. So when you begin to think about that demand that we’re facing, it’s a more critical time than ever to make sure people have a path to healthcare,” said Randy Oostra, CEO of ProMedica.
Toledo’s hospitals currently face a shortage of over 150 nurses and at least 90 other healthcare professionals.
That number will continue to grow as citizens age.
To combat this need and connect students earlier to future careers, Toledo public schools is creating a pre-med high school.
TPS students who attend this school would theoretically graduate prepared for a career in the medical field.
Some could enter the workforce right out of high school.
Some students at TPS Bowsher High School are already experiencing a med-tech program at the high school.
“I feel I’m getting a jump-start on my career, especially it’s stretched out over a two-year program, and it gets me started on college,” said Layla Eubank, senior at Bowsher High School. “It gives me college credit, it gets me prepared for college and the medical school that’s here to come.”
TPS will partner with ProMedica & the University of Toledo to offer a curriculum focusing on exercise and sports medicine, allied health and nursing, medical bio-science, and health information management as well as various certifications.
"I put it as, you come to work as if you’re going to school, and you’re going to school as if you’re coming to work. And that’s really the reality here at this program or this school,” said Dr. Romules Durant, superintendent of Toledo Public Schools.
TPS leaders say they want to open the school in August of 2020, teaching 350-400 students. Projected costs and logistics are still under discussion.
