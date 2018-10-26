TPD seek help finding missing 70-year-old woman

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo Police are asking for help locating a woman who is missing from a group home.
Nancy Lodge, 70, went missing from a group home on San Rafael Friday morning.
She last was seen wearing a light blue coat, white shirt, baggie jeans, and black boots.
She is a 70-year-old, white female who stands 5 feet, 3 inches and weighs about 150 pounds. Lodge has white hair and brown eyes.
She may be headed to Temperance to visit her brother and she has schizophrenia.
If you have seen her, please call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.
