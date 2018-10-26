TPD equipped to handle suspicious packages if sent to Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s a terrifying trend happening across Manhattan, New York. Explosive devices sent to prominent Democrats and critics of the president; most recently, Robert DeNiro.
WTOL 11 asked TPD how they would handle a situation like this if it ever happened here.
“The department is always concerned about the safety of the civilians and the safety of our personnel, as well,” said Lieutenant Kellie Lenhardt. “We have training in place to respond and to react to these packages or devices directly.”
Several of their officers are in the northwest Ohio bomb squad that includes members of the department as well as other agencies. They also have bomb sniffing K-9s.
So what should you do if you think you’ve received a dangerous package?
“The first thing you should do is evacuate the area, themselves and whoever is with them,” said Lieutenant Lenhardt. “Once they’re out of the area, call 911 and let them know you just received a package.”
TPD said even if it turns out to be a non-explosive device, you won’t be penalized.
“If they truly believe they are in fear of their safety we will respond and we will treat it as such," said Lieutenant Lenhardt.
Depending on the severity of the situation, TPD may or may not call in the northwest Ohio bomb squad to explore that package more. They would also call in a canine handler who’s experienced in that type of device.
