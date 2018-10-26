Saturday is Prescription Drug Takeback Day

TOLEDO (WTOL) - National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday.
It's a way to get rid of medicines around your home that you're not using, and could be potentially harmful to others.
Pharmacies and police departments across our area are participating.
For example, From 10 a.m to 2 p.m. drop off is located at the Bowling Green Police Division at 175 West Wooster Street Bowling Green, OH 43402.
You can drop off prescriptions, over the counter pills, vitamins, patches and pet medicine.
But locations will not accept items like needles and other sharp objects, liquids, mercury (thermometers), chemotherapy/radioactive substances, oxygen containers, pressurized containers/inhalers and illicit drugs.
If Bowling Green is not convenient, check here to see where to turn in items near you.
