Sam’s Club delivery comes to Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - You no longer have to tote 10,000 sheets of toilet paper or a case of GoGurt from your local Sam’s to your car and then into the house.
Sam’s Club delivery starts Friday in Toledo!
The grocery warehouse retailer and Instacart are teaming up to bring groceries and other items to you.
Instacart customers can shop Sam’s Club without a membership and get same-day delivery.
Those who do have a Sam’s Club membership get lower, member-only pricing.
