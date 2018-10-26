Erie Twp. police looking for 4 men suspect of armed invasion

Police say the suspects threatened the couple inside the home with murder

By WTOL Newsroom | October 26, 2018 at 10:26 AM EST - Updated October 26 at 10:28 AM

ERIE TOWNSHIP (WTOL) - Erie Township Police are investigating an armed home invasion that happened Wednesday night.

The invasion happened in the 2900 block of Vienna Road near Bay Creek around 11:45 p.m.

Police say 4 armed and masked gunman kicked in the front door of the home and ordered a couple in their 40s to get on the floor. Police say one resident was in a wheelchair and was thrown to the ground.

Police say the suspects told the couple, “You’d better cooperate. This is a robbery, don’t make it a homicide.”

The men stole about $1,000 in cash, a purse, marijuana and the home security system’s recorder. One of the residents had a valid Michigan medical marijuana card.

The gunmen also kicked in a side door to the garage before leaving the home.

Anyone with information should call the Erie Township Police Department at 734-848-4082.

