Police investigating third shooting in east Toledo this week

TOLEDO (WTOL) - One person is in the hospital after being shot in east Toledo early Friday morning.
The shooting happened at the Weiler Homes on Boles Drive and Sisson Drive around 2 a.m.
Neighbors say the man was shot outside of the apartments. They say they heard a dozen shots being fired before the man was found.
The man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Police found casings scattered around a Cadillac and in the grass near the complex.
This is the third shooting in east Toledo this week.
