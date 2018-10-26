Police investigating third shooting in east Toledo this week

By WTOL Newsroom | October 26, 2018 at 3:24 AM EST - Updated October 26 at 3:24 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - One person is in the hospital after being shot in east Toledo early Friday morning.

The shooting happened at the Weiler Homes on Boles Drive and Sisson Drive around 2 a.m.

Neighbors say the man was shot outside of the apartments. They say they heard a dozen shots being fired before the man was found.

The man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police found casings scattered around a Cadillac and in the grass near the complex.

This is the third shooting in east Toledo this week.

