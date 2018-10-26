Oregon police officers rescue elderly woman, fix her window

OREGON, OH (WTOL) - Earlier this week, Oregon Police officers answered a call for help. Many are praising their efforts, saying they went above and beyond. However, they say they were just doing their jobs.
“Most officers in the same situation would do the same thing,” said Officer Ted Moore.
Three officers responded to worried calls from neighbors Tuesday morning. The neighbors hadn’t seen the 82-year old lady who lived near them in four days.
Fearing the worst after no one responded to the door, officers looked for the least damaging way to get into her house. Body cam footage from Officer Wells shows Sgt. Depinet breaking her back door window to get into her home.
Officers found her where she had fallen on the floor, dehydrated, but responsive.
“I was pleasantly surprised when she was calling for help when we came through the door because with that much mail piled up and that many calls with neighbors checking on her and not able to get a hold of her, we were very concerned that would not be the outcome,” said Officer Wells.
The woman is now safely recovering in a hospital. But the officers weren’t done.
They found a shop vac and cleaned up the broken glass. Then, Officer Wells got to work replacing the window glass with the help of his fellow officers. By the time the officers finished, they say the house looked as they had found it.
The assistant chief of the department posted to Facebook Tuesday afternoon, praising the officer’s actions. Other people quickly followed suit, and that post has now gained over 500 reactions and 80 comments.
“I was amazed at the comments that were, and the number of comments that were posted to it,” said Sgt. Ed Depinet.
But the officers said fixing her window was a no-brainer. The woman was alone and they didn’t want her worrying about her home being unsecured while she was away.
“Never even entered my mind that it’s beyond the call of duty, I guess. That’s not a phrase I think about a lot. We just show up and we do our jobs every day,” said Officer Wells.
