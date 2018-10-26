MI school closed due to flu outbreak

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) - Britton/Deerfield Schools in Lenawee County are closed Friday due to a flu outbreak.
Superintendent Stacy Johnson says school is closed because of a “horrible outbreak of flu” between teachers and staff.
“Our staff started with it earlier in the week and it spread to a number of staff and children, too. The health and well-being of our families is our top priority. We are putting a plan in place for extra disinfecting and sanitizing within the buildings throughout the weekend with our custodial staff,” Johnson said.
The school says the welfare and safety of the students comes first.
Johnson says they plan to resume classes on Monday.
