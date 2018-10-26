A look inside the Lucas County Jail

TOLEDO (WTOL) - In just two weeks you will vote on whether to fund a new Lucas County Jail or not.
Issue 10 would generate a $185 million dollars to build a brand new Lucas County Jail and a solution center.
Corrections officers said it’s much needed because what we have now is not what’s best for Lucas County. In fact some say the building is old and antiquated.
“We have to spend 30 years in this building,” said Lt. Todd Reed, Lucas County Sheriff’s Office. “The conditions of this building and the challenges that we face every day in this building are almost insurmountable. Every day we are fighting.”
Some of those challenges can be seen as on a walk through the jail. The first concern is for the elevators original to the building.
“This is original equipment you cannot get parts for this equipment anymore,” said Lt. Reed.
He said corrections officers have gotten stuck inside an elevator while transporting inmates and they often have to go to eBay for parts since the equipment is so old. They also face serious foundation issues in the basement of the facility.
"Just about on a daily basis portions of the foundation are falling down, falling on top of our officers,” explained LT. Reed.
They also are facing an old jail cell system that if broken needs a special repair causing two cells to go out of service at one time and this in the midst of overcrowding within the jail.
Another major problem is line of sight for officers working in the jail. They said the multilevel structure is hard to manage and unsafe.
Lt. Reed said he would prefer a one level structure like has been proposed by the county.
“When the officers are able to be in direct contact, direct supervision of the inmates it’s easier to keep the inmates safe and it’s easier for our officers,” said Lt. Reed.
In addition to the new jail, corrections officers are hopeful for a better way to help inmates who are mentally ill like the proposed solution center.
"Jail is not the place for people that have a mental illness that are seriously in crisis,” explained Lt. Reed .
They see some in their medical unit picking the chipped tile floor to use as a weapon on themselves, officers or others.
"It’s a dangerous scenario,” said Lt. Reed. “Nobody should have to live in a condition like this. Everybody needs to remember that this is a pretrial facility. We don’t hold anybody that is convicted, these people are still not guilty. This could be your mother, your father, your brother or your sister.”
The group fighting against issue 10 who wants to keep the jail in Downtown Toledo said they feel the facility has been neglected, but can be repaired. They are concerned if a new jail is built, it will also be neglected.
Ultimately, Lucas County voters will get the final word. You can vote on issue 10 November 6th.
