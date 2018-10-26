IndyCar driver Wickens reveals crash left him a paraplegic

IndyCar driver Robert Wickens is paralyzed from the waist down from injuries suffered in an August crash at Pocono Raceway.
Wickens has been updating his rehabilitation progress on social media and posted a video Thursday of his "first slide transfer as a paraplegic" that showed him moving from a table to his wheelchair. His videos had shown for the past month that he is working daily to move his legs again. His Thursday post was the first time he publicly confirmed his paralysis.
The 29-year-old Canadian crashed at Pocono on Aug. 19 and suffered a number of injuries, including a thoracic spinal fracture, spinal cord injury, neck fracture, fractures to both legs and a pulmonary contusion.
