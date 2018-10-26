Impact With Hope prepares donations for Florida

TOLEDO (WTOL) - After members of our great northwest Ohio community donated a semi-truck full of items for hurricane victims, Impact With Hope said they are excited to get them down to Florida; but a lot needs to happen before then.
"I saw a little bit of it on the news last night so I kind of knew what to expect, but it's great, I think we had 15 pallets of stuff," said Karen Smith with Impact With Hope.
Now, the sorting of all donations begins.
“Ideally what’s going to happen now is some of the things are going down in giant boxes but a lot of it’s going to be put into five gallon buckets,” Smith said.
Sorting items into buckets allows the people in Florida to hand out much needed items immediately. All of the sorting is done by northwest Ohio volunteers.
"We have extraordinary volunteers that come in, know what they're doing, have done this before. It's amazing how quickly they get stuff done," Smith said.
Then the donations get loaded onto a truck. For this trip, transportation from Tri-State Trucking is also a donation.
“They’re donating their time, they’re donating the driver, they’re paying the driver, but it’s a donation on their part and they’re also paying for all the fuel,” Smith said.
Right now, Smith is working on the logistics of finding the right aid organization in Florida. The group needs to be trusted so donations get to people who need them most.
“Communication with Panama City is really tough. The guy I’m dealing with down there to get all the logistics lined up. It’s really sporadic when I can get in touch with him,” Smith said.
Once those details are finalized, we’ll be following the donations all the way into the hands of Floridians recovering from Hurricane Michael.
