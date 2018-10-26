Holiday Inn French Quarter in Perrysburg closing after 50 years

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Holiday Inn French Quarter in Perrysburg is closing after more than 50 years.
According to a press release, the closing is due to changes in the marketplace and with the Holiday Inn brand.
“We have enjoyed being part of your family traditions and the countless happy memories created here through multiple generations,” said general manager Brenda Fay. “We’re sincerely grateful for all the personal and business friendships we’ve enjoyed over these last 50 years. The loyalty of our guests and staff is amazing and makes it hard to say goodbye.”
The French Quarter has been home to weddings, conferences, live entertainment and family trips.
The hotel will close in spring 2019.
Pasts guests, former staff and those in the community are invited to stay at the hotel one last time.
Special events are also in the works to celebrate the hotel.
