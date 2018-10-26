Help Toledo police K-9′s win $5,000

TOLEDO (WTOL) - You can help Toledo Police’s four-legged officers win up to $5,000.
Toledo Police’s K-9 Unit has been nominated for 1 of 8 2018 Aftermath K-9 grants. The grants support and reward the work of K-9 units across the country.
Winning K-9 units will receive the greatest number of votes. To vote for Toledo’s K-9′s, simply go here and fill out the information slots.
You can vote online once every 12 hours until November 5. If you want to lend an extra paw, you can vote daily on Instagram.
One K-9 handler said the dogs earn their keep at more than just police work.
"I’ve used Hugo several times just to bridge the gap with victims, you know, because they’re afraid of us, they’re afraid of police, but they love dogs. So I’ve used Hugo a couple times to get young children to open up to me about a problem, and we’ve been able to come to a resolution for them,” said Robin Matejewski, a Toledo Police K-9 handler.
If they win, Toledo K9 handlers say they will use the money for new training and equipment for their dogs.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.